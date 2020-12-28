UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Increase Rs.100 To Rs113,450 Per Tola

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 05:33 PM

Gold prices increase Rs.100 to Rs113,450 per tola

The price of 24 karat gold on Monday witnessed increase of Rs.100 and was traded at Rs.113,450 against its sale at Rs. 113,350 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold on Monday witnessed increase of Rs.100 and was traded at Rs.113,450 against its sale at Rs. 113,350 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of ten gram gold also increased by Rs. 85 and was sold at Rs.97,265 compared to Rs. 97,180 while 10 gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs.

89,160.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs60 and was traded at Rs.1320 against its sale at Rs.1260 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.51.44 and was traded at Rs1131.68 as compared to Rs.1080.24 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market decreased by $2 to $1878 compared to its sale at $.1880, the association added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sale Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Pir Adil Gillani becomes Islamabad Mayor

2 minutes ago

Naval Chief Conferred Cricketer Fakhar Zaman Honou ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy rewards Fakhar Zaman with honorary r ..

26 minutes ago

Work on Peshawar Museum's building accelerated

12 minutes ago

South Korea Extends Ban on Flights From UK Amid Co ..

13 minutes ago

China's Inner Mongolia ensures safe drinking water ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.