Gold Prices Increase Rs.100 To Rs113,650 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold on Wednesday witnessed increase of Rs.100 and was traded at Rs.113,650 against its sale at Rs. 113,550 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of ten gram gold also increased by Rs. 86 and was sold at Rs.

97,436 compared to Rs. 96,350 while 10 gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs. 89,317.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.1320 and Rs.1131.68 respectively. The gold price in the in international market increased by $2 to $1880 compared to its sale at $.1878, the association added.

