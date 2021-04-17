UrduPoint.com
Gold Prices Increase Rs1300 To Rs104,300 Per Tola 17 Apr 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 07:32 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs1300 on Saturday and was sold at Rs104,300 against its sale at Rs103,000, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1115 and was sold at Rs89,420 against its sale at Rs88,305 whereas the price of 22 karat went up to Rs81,970 from Rs80,947.

The price of per tola gold increased by Rs30 and was sold at Rs1360 against its sale at Rs1330 whereas the price of ten gram silver increased by Rs25.72 and was sold at Rs1165.98 against its sale at Rs1140.26.

The gold price in the international market increased by $30 witnessed and was traded at $1777 as compared $1747.

