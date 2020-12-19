UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Increase Rs.150 To Rs112,450 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Gold prices increase Rs.150 to Rs112,450 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold on Saturday witnessed an increase of Rs.150 and was traded at Rs.112,450 against its sale at Rs. 112,300 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of ten gram gold also increased by Rs. 128 and was sold at Rs.

96,408 compared to Rs. 96,280 while 10 gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs. 88,374The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs.1270 and Rs. 1071.67 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market increased by $3 to $1881 compared to its sale at US $1878, the association added.

More Stories From Business

