UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Increase Rs1800 To Rs116,200 10 Oct 2020

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 07:59 PM

Gold prices increase Rs1800 to Rs116,200 10 Oct 2020

The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1800 on Saturday and was traded at Rs116,200 against its price at Rs 114,400

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1800 on Saturday and was traded at Rs116,200 against its price at Rs 114,400.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs1543 and was traded at Rs99,623 against its sale at Rs 98,080, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1200 and Rs1028.80 respectively.

The gold prices in the in international market increased by $16 and was traded at $1931 against $1915, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

SEWGA completes 157 new 11 kilovolts distribution ..

10 seconds ago

New mental illnesses emerge during coronavirus out ..

1 minute ago

Police arrest three drugs pushers with liquor, gut ..

1 minute ago

Motorcyling: French MotoGP grid

1 minute ago

Court acquits Haleem from Kunri attack case

1 minute ago

Oath-taking ceremony of PTI north Punjab held

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.