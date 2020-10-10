Gold prices increase Rs1800 to Rs116,200 10 Oct 2020

The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1800 on Saturday and was traded at Rs116,200 against its price at Rs 114,400

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1800 on Saturday and was traded at Rs116,200 against its price at Rs 114,400.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs1543 and was traded at Rs99,623 against its sale at Rs 98,080, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1200 and Rs1028.80 respectively.

The gold prices in the in international market increased by $16 and was traded at $1931 against $1915, the association reported.