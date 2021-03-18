UrduPoint.com
Gold Prices Increase Rs200 To Rs106,600 Per Tola

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 08:10 PM

Gold prices increase Rs200 to Rs106,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.200 on Thursday and was traded at Rs106,600 against its sale at Rs106,400, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs171 and was traded at Rs91,392 against Rs91,221 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs83,776 from Rs83,619.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1370 and Rs1174.55 respectively.

The gold price in the international market increased by Rs7 and was traded at Rs1735 against its sale at $1728, the association added.

