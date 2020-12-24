UrduPoint.com
Gold Prices Increase Rs200 To Rs112,750 Per Tola

Thu 24th December 2020

Gold prices increase Rs200 to Rs112,750 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold on Thursday witnessed increase of Rs200 and was traded at Rs112,750 against its sale at Rs112,550 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of ten gram gold also increased by Rs. 172 and was sold at Rs.

96,665 compared to Rs96,493 while 10 gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs88,610.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1260 and Rs1080.24 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market increased by $7 to $1873 compared to its sale at $.1866, the association added.

