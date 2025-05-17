Gold prices increase Rs.2,400 to Rs.338,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.2,400 on Saturday and was sold at Rs.338,500 against its sale at Rs.336,100 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.2,058 to Rs.

290,209 from Rs 288,151 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat increased by Rs.1,886 to Rs.266,034 from Rs.264,148.

The rates of per tola silver increased by Rs.33 to Rs.3,410 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.28 to Rs.2,923.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $24 to $3,201 from $3,177 whereas that of silver went up by $0.33 to $32.28, the Association reported.