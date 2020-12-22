Gold prices increase Rs.250 to Rs112,750 per tola

UrduPoint.com
Tue 22nd December 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold on Tuesday witnessed an increase of Rs.250 and was traded at Rs.112,750 against its sale at Rs. 112, 500 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of ten gram gold also increased by Rs.214 and was sold at Rs.

96,665 compared to Rs. 96,451 while 10 gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs. 88,610The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.1290 and Rs.1105.96 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market decreased by $2 to $1873 compared to its sale at US $1875, the association added.

