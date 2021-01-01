Gold prices increase Rs.300 to Rs114,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat gold on Friday witnessed increase of Rs.300 and was traded at Rs114,300 against its sale at Rs114,000 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of ten gram gold also increased by Rs257 and was sold at Rs.

97,994 compared to Rs97,737 while 10 gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs. 89,828.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.1320 and Rs.1131.68 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market increased by $5 to $1899 compared to its sale at $.1894, the association added.