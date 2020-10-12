Gold prices increase Rs300 to Rs116,500 12 Oct 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs300 on Monday and was traded at Rs116,500 against its price at Rs 116,200.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs257 and was traded at Rs99,880 against its sale at Rs99,623, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1200 and Rs1028.80 respectively.

The gold prices in the in international market decreased by $8 and was traded at $1923 against $1931, the association reported.