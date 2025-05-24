Open Menu

Gold Prices Increase Rs.3,100 To Rs.354,100 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2025 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.3,100 on Saturday and was sold at Rs.354,100 against its sale at Rs.351,000 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.2,658 to Rs.303,583 from Rs.

300,925 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat went up by Rs.2,437 to Rs.278,294 from Rs.275,857.

The rates of per tola silver appreciated by Rs.42 to Rs.3,508 from Rs. 3,466 and ten gram rose by Rs.36 to Rs.3,007 from Rs.2,971.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $31 to $3,357 from $3,326 whereas that of silver went also increased by $.0.42 to $32.50, the Association reported.

