Gold Prices Increase Rs.3,100 To Rs.354,100 Per Tola
Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.3,100 on Saturday and was sold at Rs.354,100 against its sale at Rs.351,000 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.2,658 to Rs.303,583 from Rs.
300,925 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat went up by Rs.2,437 to Rs.278,294 from Rs.275,857.
The rates of per tola silver appreciated by Rs.42 to Rs.3,508 from Rs. 3,466 and ten gram rose by Rs.36 to Rs.3,007 from Rs.2,971.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $31 to $3,357 from $3,326 whereas that of silver went also increased by $.0.42 to $32.50, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, Paris
Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing Committee to develop economic, ..
UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s Del Toro secures third place in Giro d’Italia st ..
Ministry of Finance announces cabinet decision on tax treatment of unincorporate ..
Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds brings relief from heatwave in Rawa ..
Anushka Sharma turns emotional as ball hits Virat Kohli’s helmet
Ajman DED signs 2 MoUs in China to boost economic cooperation
IMF asks Pakistan to reduce inflation, increase tax revenue
Angelo Mathews announces retirement from Test cricket
Al Ain Pharmacy Group participates in 'Life Endowment' campaign
UAE to host 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship
Ajman Crown Prince meets Emirati students in China
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices increase Rs.3,100 to Rs.354,100 per tola1 minute ago
-
Convener, Pak-Vietnam PFG, expresses grief over demise of former Vietnamese President11 minutes ago
-
IMF asks Pakistan to reduce inflation, increase tax revenue3 hours ago
-
Restrictive trade practices may attract Rs. 75 mln fine: CCP4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 20258 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 20259 hours ago
-
PIA explores cooperation with Romania18 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal chairs 18th PIDE Senate meeting; strategic reform agenda unveiled19 hours ago
-
KP Food Authority seizes substandard milk, beverages21 hours ago
-
ICCI, FGP partners to promote youth, women entrepreneurship21 hours ago
-
Pakistan,Burkina Faso Pledge to boost bilateral trade,economic ties23 hours ago
-
Construction work on Mohmand Dam to complete in 2027-28: Mueen Wattoo23 hours ago