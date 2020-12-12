UrduPoint.com
Gold Prices Increase Rs.350 To Rs110,800 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.350 on Saturday and was traded at Rs.110,800 against its sale at Rs.110,450

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.350 on Saturday and was traded at Rs.110,800 against its sale at Rs.110,450.

The prices of 10 grams gold also witnessed increase of Rs.

300 and was traded at Rs 94,993 against its sale at Rs 94,693 while 10 gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs. 87,077, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs. 1220 and Rs. 1045.95 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market increased by Rs 10 and was traded at Rs.1840, the association added.

