Gold prices increase Rs.350 to Rs114,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold on Thursday witnessed increase of Rs.350 and was traded at Rs.114,000 against its sale at Rs. 113,650 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of ten gram gold also increased by Rs.301 and was sold at Rs.

97,737 compared to Rs. 97,436 while 10 gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs. 89,592.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.1320 and Rs.1131.68 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market increased by $14 to $1894 compared to its sale at $.1880, the association added.