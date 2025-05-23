Open Menu

Gold Prices Increase Rs.3,500 To Rs.351,000 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2025 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.3,500 on Friday and was sold at Rs.351,000 against its sale at Rs.347,500 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.3,000 to Rs.300,925 from Rs.

297,925 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat went up by Rs.2,750 to Rs.275,857 from Rs.273,107.

The rates of per tola silver appreciated by Rs.38 to Rs.3,466 from Rs. 3,428 and that of ten gram rose by Rs.33 to Rs.2,971 from Rs.2,938.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $35 to $3,326 from $3,291 whereas that of silver also increased by $.0.38 to $32.08, the Association reported.

