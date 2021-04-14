UrduPoint.com
Gold Prices Increase Rs500 To Rs102,500 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 500 on Wednesday and was sold at Rs102,500 against its sale at Rs102,000, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 429 and was sold at Rs87,877 against its sale at Rs87,448 whereas the price of 22 karat went up to Rs80,554 from Rs80,161.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs30 and was sold at Rs1330 against its sale at Rs1300 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs 25.72 and was traded at Rs1140.26 as compared to Rs1114.54.

The gold price in the international market increased by US $13 witnessed and was traded at US $1743 as compared US $1730.

