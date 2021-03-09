UrduPoint.com
Gold Prices Increase Rs500 To Rs103,000

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 05:22 PM

Gold prices increase Rs500 to Rs103,000

The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 500 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs103,000 against sale at Rs102,500 Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 500 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs103,000 against sale at Rs102,500 Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs428 and was traded at Rs88,305 against Rs 87,877 while that of ten gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs 80,947 from Rs80,554.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1320 and Rs1131.68 respectively.

The gold price in the international market witnessed increase of $10 and was sold at $1703 against its sale at $1693, the association added.

