Gold prices increase Rs.500 to Rs111,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs500 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs111,000 against its sale at Rs110,500.

The prices of 10 grams gold also witnessed increase of Rs429 and was traded at Rs95,165 against its sale at Rs94,736 while 10 gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs87,234, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1200 and Rs1028.80 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market increased by $20 and was tradedat $1844 against its sale at $1824, the association added.