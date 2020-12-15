UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Increase Rs.500 To Rs111,000 Per Tola

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Gold prices increase Rs.500 to Rs111,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs500 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs111,000 against its sale at Rs110,500.

The prices of 10 grams gold also witnessed increase of Rs429 and was traded at Rs95,165 against its sale at Rs94,736 while 10 gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs87,234, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1200 and Rs1028.80 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market increased by $20 and was tradedat $1844 against its sale at $1824, the association added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh, Indian Ambassador discuss scientif ..

11 minutes ago

SEC reviews Sharjah Government 2021 general budget

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler amends Decree on SRTI Park ‘Free Z ..

26 minutes ago

Mubadala to invest in Asper’s AED 2.1 billion Do ..

56 minutes ago

ADNOC to boost in-country value to support post-Co ..

1 hour ago

Realme launches 64MP Ultra-Nightscape camera phone ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.