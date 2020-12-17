UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Increase Rs.550 To Rs112,300 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Gold prices increase Rs.550 to Rs112,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 550 on Thursday and was traded at Rs 112,300 against its sale at Rs 111,750.

The prices of 10 grams gold also witnessed increase of Rs 472 and was traded at Rs 96,280 against its sale at Rs 95,808 while 10 gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs 88,256, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 20 and was traded at Rs1270 against its sale at Rs 1250 whereas as that of ten gram silver also went up by Rs17.15 and was sold at Rs 1088.82 as compared to its sale at Rs 1071.67.

The gold price in the in international market increased by $14 and was traded at $1878 against its sale at $1864, the association added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

'You can't bulldoze show of hands through Presiden ..

55 minutes ago

Govt striving to provide relief to masses: Shibli ..

11 minutes ago

Twitter to remove 'misleading' posts about vaccine ..

11 minutes ago

Cavani charged by FA over social media post

11 minutes ago

Putin Says National Goals Being Implemented in Rus ..

11 minutes ago

More Than 50% of Moldovans Oppose Country's Access ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.