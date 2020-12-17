Gold prices increase Rs.550 to Rs112,300 per tola

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 550 on Thursday and was traded at Rs 112,300 against its sale at Rs 111,750.

The prices of 10 grams gold also witnessed increase of Rs 472 and was traded at Rs 96,280 against its sale at Rs 95,808 while 10 gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs 88,256, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 20 and was traded at Rs1270 against its sale at Rs 1250 whereas as that of ten gram silver also went up by Rs17.15 and was sold at Rs 1088.82 as compared to its sale at Rs 1071.67.

The gold price in the in international market increased by $14 and was traded at $1878 against its sale at $1864, the association added.