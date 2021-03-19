Gold prices increase Rs600 to Rs107,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs600 on Friday and was traded at Rs107,200 against its sale at Rs106,600, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs515 and was traded at Rs91,907 against Rs91,392 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs84,248 from Rs83,776.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1370 and Rs1174.55 respectively. The gold price in the international market increased by Rs2 and was traded at Rs1737 against its sale at $1735, the association added.