Gold prices increase Rs.600 to Rs113,350 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold on Saturday witnessed increase of Rs.600 and was traded at Rs.113,350 against its sale at Rs. 112,750 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of ten gram gold also increased by Rs. 515 and was sold at Rs.

97,180 compared to Rs. .96,665 while 10 gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs. 89,081.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.1260 and Rs.1080.24 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market increased by $7 to $1880 compared to its sale at $.1873, the association added.