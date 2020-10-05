Gold prices increase Rs700 to Rs112,500 05 Oct 2020

UrduPoint.com
The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs700 on Monday and was traded at Rs112,500 against its price at Rs 111,800

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs700 on Monday and was traded at Rs112,500 against its price at Rs 111,800.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs600 and was traded at Rs96,450 against its sale at Rs95,850 Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1200 and Rs1028.80 respectively.

The gold prices in the in international market increased by $6 and was traded at $1906 against $1900, the association reported.

