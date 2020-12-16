UrduPoint.com
Gold Prices Increase Rs.750 To Rs111,750 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 05:00 PM

Gold prices increase Rs.750 to Rs111,750 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs. 750 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs. 111,750 against its sale at Rs. 111,000.

The prices of 10 grams gold also witnessed increase of Rs. 643 and was traded at Rs. 95,808 against its sale at Rs. 95,165 while 10 gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs.

87,824, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 50 and was traded at Rs.1250 against its sale at Rs. 1200 whereas as that of ten gram silver also went up by Rs42.87 and was sold at Rs. 1071.67 as compared to its sale at Rs. 1028.80.

The gold price in the in international market increased by $.20 and was traded at $.1864 against its sale at $.1844, the association added.

