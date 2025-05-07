Open Menu

Gold Prices Increase Rs.800 To 356,900 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2025 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.800 on Wednesday and was sold at Rs.356,900 against its sale at Rs.356,100 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.684 to Rs.

305,984 from Rs 305,300 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat increased by Rs.627 to Rs.280,495 from Rs.279,868.

The rates of per tola silver and ten gram silver remained unchanged and closed at Rs3,482 and Rs.2,985 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $8 to $3,385 from $3,377 whereas that of silver remained stagnant to close at $33.00, the Association reported.

