Gold Prices Increase Rs800 To Rs108,000 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Gold prices increase Rs800 to Rs108,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs800 on Saturday and was traded at Rs108,000 against its sale at Rs107,200, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs686 and was traded at Rs92,593 against Rs91,907 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs84,876 from Rs84,248.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1370 and Rs1174.55 respectively.

The gold price in the international market increased by Rs8 and was traded at Rs1745 against its sale at $1737, the association added.

