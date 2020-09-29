Gold prices increase Rs800 to Rs112,100 29 Sep 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs800 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs112,100 against its price at Rs 111,400

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs800 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs112,100 against its price at Rs 111,400.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs686 and was traded at 96,108 against its sale at Rs95,422 Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola increased by Rs50 and was traded at Rs1200 against its price at Rs1150.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram silver increased by Rs42.86 and was traded at Rs1028.80 against Rs985.94.

The gold prices in the in international market inceased by $21 and was traded at $1887 against $1866, the association reported.