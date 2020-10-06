Gold prices increase Rs800 to Rs113,300

The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs800 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs113,300 against its price at Rs 112,500

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs800 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs113,300 against its price at Rs 112,500.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs686 and was traded at Rs97,136 against its sale at Rs96,450, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1200 and Rs1028.80 respectively.

The gold prices in the in international market increased by $7 and was traded at $1913 against $1906, the association reported.