Gold Prices Increase Rs.900 To 336,100 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Gold prices increase Rs.900 to 336,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.900 on Friday and was sold at Rs.336,100 against its sale at Rs.335,200 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat went up by Rs.772 to Rs.288,151 from Rs.

287,379 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat rose by Rs.708 to Rs.264,148 from Rs.263,440.

The rates of per tola silver and ten gram silver remained stagnant to close at Rs.3,377 to Rs. 2,985 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market also increased by $9 to $3,177 from $3,168 whereas that of silver remained unchanged at $31.95, the Association reported.

