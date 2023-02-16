UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Increased By Rs.3,800 To Rs.196,000 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2023 | 09:43 PM

Gold prices increased by Rs.3,800 to Rs.196,000 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.3,800 on Thursday and was traded at Rs.196,000 against sale at Rs. 192,200 the last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.3,800 on Thursday and was traded at Rs.196,000 against sale at Rs. 192,200 the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.3,255 to Rs.168,038 against Rs.

164,780, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat raised up to Rs. 154,035 from Rs. 151,049, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The per tola and ten gram silver were sold at Rs2,100 and Rs.1,800.41 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $2 to $1,839 from US$1,837, the association reported.

