Gold Prices Increases By Rs 1000 Per Tola 29 Nov 2021

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 07:22 PM

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed increase of Rs 1000 and was sold at Rs 123,800 in the local market on Monday against its sale at Rs 122,800 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed increase of Rs 1000 and was sold at Rs 123,800 in the local market on Monday against its sale at Rs 122,800 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 857 to Rs 106,138 from Rs 105,281 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 97,294 from Rs 96,508.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1460 and Rs1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $7 and was traded at $1794 against its sale at $1787, the Jewellers Group reported.

