Gold prices increases by Rs500 to Rs110,000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed increase of Rs500 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs110,000 in the local market against Rs109,500, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs428 and was traded at Rs94,307 against its sale at Rs93,879 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs86,448 from Rs86,055.

The price of per tola increased by Rs30 to Rs1430 from Rs1400 whereas prices of ten gram silver increased by Rs25.73 to 1126 from Rs1200.27.

The price of gold in international market increased by US$14 and was traded at US$1806 against its sale at US$1792.