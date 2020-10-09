UrduPoint.com
Gold prices increases Rs1400 to Rs1144,00 09 Oct 2020

The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 1400 on Friday and was traded at Rs114,400 against its price at Rs113,000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 1400 on Friday and was traded at Rs114,400 against its price at Rs113,000.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs 1200 and was traded at Rs 98,080 against its sale at Rs96,880, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs 1200 and Rs 1028.80 respectively.

The gold prices in the in international market increased by $31 and was traded at $1915 against $1884, the association reported.

