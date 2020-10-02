Gold prices increases Rs300 02 Oct 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs300 on Friday and was traded at Rs112,000 against its price at Rs 111,700.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs257 and was traded at 96,022 against its sale at Rs95,765 Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1200 and Rs1028.80 respectively.

The gold prices in the in international market increased by $10 and was traded at $1910 against $1900, the association reported.