UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Jump By Rs2900 To Rs 106,700 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Gold prices jump by Rs2900 to Rs 106,700 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 2900 on Thursday and was sold at Rs106,700 against sale at Rs103,800 Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs2486 and was traded at Rs91,478 against Rs88,992 while that of ten gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs 83,855 from Rs 81,576.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs50 and was traded at Rs1370 against its sale at Rs1320 whereas that of and 10 gram silver increased by Rs42.87 and was traded at Rs1174.55 against Rs1131.68.

The gold price in the international market witnessed increase of $24 and was sold at $1736 against its sale at $1712, the association added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

Drug Control Council establishes standards of perf ..

20 minutes ago

Aiman Khan comes under fire after calling Mawra Ho ..

35 minutes ago

Rwanda, Dubai discuss business, trade and investme ..

50 minutes ago

The 4th Sindh Literature is all set to kick-off Ma ..

1 hour ago

39,489 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in 2 ..

1 hour ago

PTI nominates Mirza Mohammad Afridi for the slot o ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.