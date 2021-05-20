Gold prices jump by Rs.900 to Rs108,550/tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs900 on Thursday and was traded at Rs108, 550 against its sale at Rs107, 650, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs772 and was traded at Rs93,064 against its sale at Rs92, 292 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 Karat gold increased to Rs85,309 from Rs84, 601.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1420 and Rs1217.42 respectively.

The gold price in the international market reached to $1870, the group reported.