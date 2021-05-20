UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Jump By Rs.900 To Rs108,550/tola

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 06:40 PM

Gold prices jump by Rs.900 to Rs108,550/tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs900 on Thursday and was traded at Rs108, 550 against its sale at Rs107, 650, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs772 and was traded at Rs93,064 against its sale at Rs92, 292 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 Karat gold increased to Rs85,309 from Rs84, 601.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1420 and Rs1217.42 respectively.

The gold price in the international market reached to $1870, the group reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler establishes new distribution company ..

17 minutes ago

AED 4.1 billion of weeklong real estate transactio ..

32 minutes ago

The International Conference of Mayors of Friendly ..

33 minutes ago

Mexican Ambassador to UAE hails Sharjah’s effort ..

47 minutes ago

RAK Chamber discusses ways of boosting trade with ..

1 hour ago

Sania Mirza approaches Sports Ministry for UK visa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.