Gold prices jump to Rs 190,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs1,300 on Wednesday and was traded all-time high at Rs190,600 against sale at Rs189,300 the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,115 to Rs163,409 against Rs162,294, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat increased to Rs149,791 from Rs148,770, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of one tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,100 and Rs 1,800.41 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by US$13 to US$1,925 as compared to its sale at US$1,938 on the last trading day, the association reported.