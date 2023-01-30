UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Jump To Rs 210,500 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2023 | 07:17 PM

Gold prices jump to Rs 210,500 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs 1,500 on Monday and was traded all-time high at Rs210,500 against sale at Rs209,000 the last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs 1,500 on Monday and was traded all-time high at Rs210,500 against sale at Rs209,000 the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 1,286 to Rs 180,470 against Rs179,184, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat increased to Rs165,431 from Rs164,252, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of one tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,300 and Rs 1,886.14 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by US$4 to US$ 1,924 as compared to its sale at US$1,928 on the last trading day, the association reported

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan intends to intensify cooperation with Rus ..

Pakistan intends to intensify cooperation with Russia in diverse areas: FM

7 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply company (FESCO) power s ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply company (FESCO) power shutdown notice

16 seconds ago
 Russia, US to Continue Negotiations on Prisoners E ..

Russia, US to Continue Negotiations on Prisoners Exchange - Deputy Foreign Minis ..

19 seconds ago
 Galyat receives two feet of snowfall in 24 hours

Galyat receives two feet of snowfall in 24 hours

21 seconds ago
 Livestock DG extension visits civil dispensaries

Livestock DG extension visits civil dispensaries

23 seconds ago
 Rupee depreciates Rs6.50 against dollar in interba ..

Rupee depreciates Rs6.50 against dollar in interbank market

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.