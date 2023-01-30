Gold prices jump to Rs 210,500 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs 1,500 on Monday and was traded all-time high at Rs210,500 against sale at Rs209,000 the last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs 1,500 on Monday and was traded all-time high at Rs210,500 against sale at Rs209,000 the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 1,286 to Rs 180,470 against Rs179,184, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat increased to Rs165,431 from Rs164,252, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of one tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,300 and Rs 1,886.14 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by US$4 to US$ 1,924 as compared to its sale at US$1,928 on the last trading day, the association reported