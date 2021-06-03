Gold prices lose Rs150 to Rs112,150 tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs150 on Thursday and was traded at Rs112,150 against its sale at Rs112,300, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs130 and was traded at Rs96,150 against its sale at Rs6,280 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 Karat gold decreased to Rs88,138 from Rs88,256.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1500 and Rs1286 respectively.

The price of gold in international market witnessed decrease of $1 and was sold at $1895 againstits sale at $1996