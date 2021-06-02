UrduPoint.com
Gold Prices Loses Rs350 To Rs112,300 Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs350 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs112,300 against its sale at Rs112,650, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs300 and was traded at Rs96,280 against its sale at Rs96, 580 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 Karat gold increased to Rs88,256 from Rs88,531.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1500 and Rs1286 respectively.

The price of gold in international market witnessed decrease of $12 and was sold at $1896 against its sale at $1908

