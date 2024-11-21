Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

(@Abdulla99267510)

Price of 24-carat gold per tola witnesses a significant increase of Rs3,700, confirms local jewelers

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2024) The Gold prices continued to surge in both international and local markets and maintained an upward trend in its value.

On Thursday, the price of gold in the international bullion market rose by $37 per ounce, and reached a new high of $2,668 per ounce.

In local sarafa markets, the price of 24-carat gold per tola witnessed a significant increase of Rs3,700, and set a new record at Rs. 278,000 per tola. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs3,172, and reached Rs238,340.

The price of silver per tola in the country also increased by Rs200, and settled at Rs 3,450 per tola.