Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in local markets

The jewelers believe that the Gold prices are going up after continuous fall of rupee against the US dollar.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2023) The price of gold (24 carats) in Pakistan maintained its upward trajectory in the local markets owing to the rupee's inability to appreciate significantly.

All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) said that the cost of gold increased by Rs300 per tola and Rs257 per 10 grams, reaching Rs217,400 and Rs186,385, respectively.

The yellow metal had achieved a historical high of Rs218,600 per tola last week before falling to Rs216,000 per tola on April 15. However, as its value declined in the international market, the price of gold has begun to rise again.

The cost of silver in the local market stayed constant at Rs2,530 per tola and Rs2,170 per 10 grams during this time.