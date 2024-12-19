Open Menu

Gold Prices Plunges By Rs2600 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Gold prices plunges by Rs2600 per tola

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Gold rates in Pakistan further plunged by Rs2600 per tola as prices moved down internationally on Thursday.

Local Sarafa Association sources said that bullion prices moved down by Rs2,600 per tola amid global market trends.

With latest revision, price of single tola gold stands at Rs273,300, while 10 grams of gold comes down at Rs234,311 after a drop of Rs2,229.

This drop comes in gold prices by Rs1,000 per tola on Wednesday. Globally, the yellow metal saw changes, with price falling to $2,621 per ounce, marking drop of $26.

The fluctuations in precious metal prices are attributed to ongoing global market trends, with local market rates reflecting the broader international movements.

