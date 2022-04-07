Gold prices reach all time high to Rs134,300

UrduPoint.com

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 1500 and reached all time high to Rs134,300 on Thursday as compared to its sale at Rs132,800 in the local market the previous day

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 1500 and reached all time high to Rs134,300 on Thursday as compared to its sale at Rs132,800 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1286 to Rs115,141 from Rs113,855 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs105,545 from Rs104,367, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1520 and Rs1303.15 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $1 and was traded at US$1927 against its sale at US$1926, the association reported.

