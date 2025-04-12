Gold prices reach all time high to Rs.340,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.1,800 and was traded all time high at Rs.340,600 on Saturday as compared to its sale at Rs338,800 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.1,543 to Rs 292,009 from Rs.

290,466 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold also went up to Rs.267,684 from Rs.266,261 respectively.

The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,234 and Rs.2,772 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $18 to $3,236 from $3,218 whereas that of silver remained unchanged at $31.30, the Association reported.