Gold Prices Reach All Time High To Rs.348,000 Per Tola
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.8,600 and was traded at all time high at Rs.348,000 on Wednesday as compared to its sale at Rs339,400 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.7,373 to Rs 298,353 from Rs.
290,980 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold also went up to Rs.273,500 from Rs.266,741, respectively.
The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs. 63 to Rs. 3,460 and ten gram silver increased by Rs. 54 to Rs.2,966.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $86 to $3,310 from $3,224 whereas that of silver also increased by $0.63 and at $32.98, the Association reported.
