Gold Prices Reach All Time High To Rs.350,000 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Gold prices reach all time high to Rs.350,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.8,600 and was traded all time high at Rs.350,000 on Thursday as compared to its sale at Rs348,000 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.1,715 to Rs 300,068 from Rs.

298,353 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold also went up by Rs.1,572 to Rs.275,072 from Rs.273,500, respectively.

The prices of per tola silver decreased by Rs. 59 to Rs. 3,401 and ten gram silver declined by Rs. 51 to Rs.2,915.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $19 to $3,329 from $3,310 whereas that of silver decreased by $0.59 and at $32.39, the Association reported.

