Gold Prices Reach All Time High To Rs.350,000 Per Tola
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.8,600 and was traded all time high at Rs.350,000 on Thursday as compared to its sale at Rs348,000 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.1,715 to Rs 300,068 from Rs.
298,353 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold also went up by Rs.1,572 to Rs.275,072 from Rs.273,500, respectively.
The prices of per tola silver decreased by Rs. 59 to Rs. 3,401 and ten gram silver declined by Rs. 51 to Rs.2,915.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $19 to $3,329 from $3,310 whereas that of silver decreased by $0.59 and at $32.39, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
Dubai AI Week expands agenda with global events focused on education, haealth
Dubai Chambers calls for strengthened cross-border economic cooperation
DEWA’s 'OWNEK' supports 6,395 accredited contractors, consultants
Emirates SkyCargo invests in hydrogen-powered trucks
China's retail sales of consumer goods up 4.6% in January-March
FNC, European Parliament discuss enhancing parliamentary cooperation
UAE, Russia discuss judicial, legal cooperation
Oliver Wyman backs Abu Dhabi’s vision to become global healthcare leader
DXB recognised for leadership in aviation safety by ACI
COAS Munir says honoring martyrs sacred for every Pakistani
Sharjah Ruler appoints Khamis Al Mazrouei as SNOC Executive Director
Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett bids farewell to acting, showbiz industry
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices reach all time high to Rs.350,000 per tola3 minutes ago
-
Ahsan calls for knowledge-led transformation to promote techno economy13 minutes ago
-
Textile exports rise by 9.38% to Rs.13.6 bln in 3 quarters13 minutes ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim2 hours ago
-
PIDE’s RASTA supports 40 research projects in 12 months3 hours ago
-
Pak-Hungary Business Forum to be catalyst for bilateral economic ties: Commerce Minister4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 20257 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 20258 hours ago
-
Stocks mixed as US hits Nvidia chip export to China17 hours ago
-
CCP slaps Rs 25 million fine on Hyundai for misleading tucson launch Offer17 hours ago