Gold Prices Reach Historic High In Pakistan Amid Global Economic Uncertainty
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 29, 2025 | 02:05 PM
Gold price of 24-karat rises by Rs1,620 and reaches Rs325,000 per tola in Pakistan
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 29th, 2025) The Gold prices on Saturday touched historic all-time high in Pakistan due to continued global economic instability.
In local markets, the price of 24-karat gold per tola rose by Rs1,620, setting a new record at Rs325,000 per tola, the highest in the country’s history.
Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs1,389 and reached Rs278,635—another record high.
In contrast to gold, silver prices in the domestic market declined, with per tola silver dropping by PKR 30 to PKR 3,580, while the price of 10 grams of silver fell by PKR 27, settling at PKR 3,069.
The ongoing trade war between the US, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and Western regions along with the Russia-Ukraine conflict has intensified global inflation, recession risks and Currency devaluation concerns.
The factors have sustained strong demand for pure gold and pushed the prices to record-breaking levels.
In the international bullion market, the price of gold per ounce increased by $10 on Saturday, and reached a new all-time high of $3,084 per ounce.
