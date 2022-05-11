UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Reach Historic High To Rs135,700 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs1,300 and was sold at all time high at Rs135,700 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs134,400 in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,115 and was sold at Rs116,341 compared to its sale at Rs115,226 whereas that of 22 karat gold also went up to Rs106,646 against Rs105,624, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1500 and Rs1286 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $11 and was traded at $1852 compared to its sale at $1863, the association reported.

