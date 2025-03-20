Gold prices reach record high level in international level, in Pakistan    

, , ,

Price of 24-karat gold per tola rising by Rs1,800 to reach a new record of Rs320,800

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2025) The Gold prices on Thursday reached the record-high levels in global and local markets.

Following the global increase, the gold prices in local markets also soared on Thursday, with the price of 24-karat gold per tola rising by Rs1,800 to reach a new record of Rs320,800.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs1,543, reached Rs275,034 and made another record high.

On the other hand, silver prices declined as per tola silver dropped by Rs31 to settle at Rs. 3,524, while 10 grams of silver fell by Rs26 to Rs3,021.

According to the reports, sustained demand for pure gold, concerns over rising inflation, and increased purchasing activity by various governments have driven gold prices to set new records on a daily basis.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold per ounce rose by $12, reaching a new peak of $3,050.