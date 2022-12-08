UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Reach To Historic High, Traded At Rs166,400 Per Tola

December 08, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The gold prices witnessed another historic high on Thursday as the price of 24 karats per tola gold surged by Rs 2250 and was traded at Rs166,400 against its sale at Rs164,150 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 1929 and was sold at Rs 142,661 compared to Rs 140,732 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 130,773 against its sale at Rs 129,004, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1860 and Rs1594.65 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by US$10 and was traded at US$1784, against its sale at$1,774, the association reported.

